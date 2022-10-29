 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia odds heading into game week

The biggest game in the SEC so far this season is in Sanford Stadium.

By DKNation Staff
Kentucky v Tennessee
Hendon Hooker of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats in the first quarter at Neyland Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

It’s the game of the year in the SEC East as the Tennessee Volunteers head to Athens, GA to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS. The winner of this game likely gets a ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

The Volunteers already have a signature moment this season after defeating Alabama. They’ve also taken down rival Florida and are wrapping things up with ease against Kentucky. The Bulldogs are now the next team on the list. This Tennessee team looks locked in with Heisman frontrunner Hendon Hooker leading the group.

The Bulldogs got tested a bit in their rivalry game against Florida but managed to pull away from the Gators late. The defending national champions will hope to make a statement in this contest against Tennessee, especially with the stakes being as high as they are.

Tennessee vs. Georgia opening odds

Spread: Georgia -10.5
Total: TBD

More From DraftKings Nation