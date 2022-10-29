No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia odds heading into game week

It’s the game of the year in the SEC East as the Tennessee Volunteers head to Athens, GA to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS. The winner of this game likely gets a ticket to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.

The Volunteers already have a signature moment this season after defeating Alabama. They’ve also taken down rival Florida and are wrapping things up with ease against Kentucky. The Bulldogs are now the next team on the list. This Tennessee team looks locked in with Heisman frontrunner Hendon Hooker leading the group.

The Bulldogs got tested a bit in their rivalry game against Florida but managed to pull away from the Gators late. The defending national champions will hope to make a statement in this contest against Tennessee, especially with the stakes being as high as they are.

Tennessee vs. Georgia opening odds

Spread: Georgia -10.5

Total: TBD