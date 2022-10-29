No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 18 LSU odds heading into game week

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide will look to secure their spot in the SEC Championship as they travel to Baton Rouge to face the No. 18 LSU Tigers with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Alabama’s (7-1, 4-1 SEC) instant classic against Tennessee in mid-October was also their only loss of the year. They’re still looking like a Nick Saban-coached Alabama team, and Saban isn’t the type to allow the same mistake to happen twice. Their recent wins include SEC opponents Mississippi State and Texas A&M, and 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young remains one of the best QBs in the country this season.

After a shaky start for LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC), they’ve figured a few things out in Baton Rouge — enough things, in fact, to take down a top-10 opponent in Ole Miss last week. QB Jayden Daniels is finally living up to the expectations everyone had for him, going 21-for-28 for 248 yards against the Rebels last week.

Both Alabama and LSU took bye weeks in Week 9.

Alabama vs. LSU opening odds

Spread: Alabama -9.5

Total: TBD