No. 5 Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds heading into game week

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers visit South Bend on Saturday for the first time since 2020, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish knocked them out of the top spot in a double-overtime thriller. The game is set to kick at 7:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium and will air on NBC and Peacock.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0) just barely escaped Syracuse two weeks ago, and had a bye week heading into their matchup with Notre Dame. The No. 5 team has had a few close calls — one a notably close overtime game against Wake Forest — but have come out on the right side of each one. Clemson starting QB DJ Uiagalelei was benched in favor of Cade Klubnik in the Syracuse game, but is expected to be back on the field in South Bend.

The Fighting Irish (5-3) just notched another quality home win in one of their more confusing seasons in recent memory. They gave Ohio State trouble in Columbus, handily beat a then-ranked BYU team on the road, and overcame No. 16 Syracuse just this past Saturday — but they’ve lost to Marshall and Stanford at home. They’ve found recent success in their run game, but it will certainly be interesting to see their game plan against the Tigers.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame opening odds

Spread: Clemson -6

Total: TBD