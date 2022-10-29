 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas vs. Kansas State odds heading into game week

Can K-State stay in the hunt for the Big 12 title?

Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jake Rubley hands off to running back Deuce Vaughn in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns visit Manhattan next weekend to face a No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats team coming off their biggest win of the season. The game will take place on Saturday, November 5 and the time and channel are still TBD.

Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) had a bye in Week 9 after a loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday. The transitive property rarely works in college football, but if it did, Texas would be in some serious trouble after K-State’s performance on Saturday.

Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) shocked Oklahoma State with what could only be described as a beatdown. A final score of 48-0 can’t be what a top-10 team was expecting, but there the Cowboys were, a goose egg on their side of the scoreboard.

Wildcats quarterback Will Howard was 21-for-37 for 296 yards and four touchdowns. The defense was the real standout — Oklahoma State has been held under 40 points only two other times this year, and in those two games, they scored 34 and 36 points. And K-State gave up zero.

Texas vs. Kansas State projected opening odds

Spread: Texas -6.5
Total: TBD

