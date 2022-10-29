Texas vs. Kansas State odds heading into game week

The Texas Longhorns visit Manhattan next weekend to face a No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats team coming off their biggest win of the season. The game will take place on Saturday, November 5 and the time and channel are still TBD.

Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) had a bye in Week 9 after a loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday. The transitive property rarely works in college football, but if it did, Texas would be in some serious trouble after K-State’s performance on Saturday.

Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) shocked Oklahoma State with what could only be described as a beatdown. A final score of 48-0 can’t be what a top-10 team was expecting, but there the Cowboys were, a goose egg on their side of the scoreboard.

Wildcats quarterback Will Howard was 21-for-37 for 296 yards and four touchdowns. The defense was the real standout — Oklahoma State has been held under 40 points only two other times this year, and in those two games, they scored 34 and 36 points. And K-State gave up zero.

Texas vs. Kansas State projected opening odds

Spread: Texas -6.5

Total: TBD