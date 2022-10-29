Oklahoma State vs. Kansas odds heading into game week

The Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on Saturday, November 5. The game time and TV channel are still TBD heading into game week.

Oklahoma State got (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) embarrassed by Kansas State this weekend to the tune of 48-0, and their Big 12 Championship chances took a major hit with that loss. They’ve now lost to both teams currently ahead of them in the standings — the Wildcats and TCU, who have been on a 5-0 rampage of the conference.

The Kansas Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) started the season with five wins in a row, and have lost their last three to TCU, Oklahoma, and Baylor. Still not bowl eligible, their schedule ahead includes some of the most challenging opponents in their conference. Their starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, has been sitting out for several weeks with an injury, though he pushed back against initial reports that he would be out for the remainder of the season.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas opening odds

Spread: Oklahoma State -5.5

Total: TBD