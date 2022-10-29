Pick on the Total for World Series Game Two Phillies-Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to get a sweep of the first two games of the World Series in Houston and send their leader in wins to try to get a victory in Game Two against the Astros.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (-140, 7)

Zack Wheeler gets the start for Philadelphia and has been masterful in October, making five starts this month with five runs allowed in 36 1/3 innings.

The Astros will look to build off the five runs they played in game one, but did not score after the third inning in Game One and have been held to four runs or fewer in four of their last seven games dating back to the American League Divisional Series.

The Astros give Framber Valdez the start, who had a stretch of 25 starts earlier this season in which he went six innings or more with three earned runs or fewer allowed in every one of them.

Though Valdez has cooled down from that run, he’s allowed four total runs, just two of which were earned, in 17 2/3 innings across his three starts in October

The Astros back Valdez with a bullpen ERA that is 0.94 in the postseason while Phillies are 16-9 in Wheeler’s last 25 starts.

With both starting pitchers allowing fewer than 0.75 home runs per nine innings and Wheeler having pitched at least six innings in five of his last six starts, Game Two of the World Series sets up for a pitcher’s duel.

The Play: Phillies vs. Astros Under 7