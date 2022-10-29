Kansas State is bowl eligible in 2022

The Kansas State Wildcats have made it back to the postseason with their 48-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 29. They defeated the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl in the 2021 postseason.

K-State, now at 6-2, dropped a one-point game in September to Tulane, and found themselves an unfortunate victim in the path of TCU’s four-game winning streak against ranked teams. However, at 4-1 in conference, they’re making a case for the Big 12 Championship and a potential shot at a revenge game against the Horned Frogs come December. The Wildcats have also defeated Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Oklahoma this season.

In team history, the Wildcats have played in 23 bowl games so far, with an overall record of 10-13.

Projected Bowl Games for Kansas State

CBS: Texas Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Yahoo: Alamo Bowl vs. Oregon

Action Network: Alabama Bowl vs. USC