Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims to sit vs. Florida State

Update: Jeff Sims will be available, but only in an emergency situation against Florida State this afternoon.

Jeff Sims will be dressed but will be an emergency QB only per GT. Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron will be the active QBs today. — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) October 29, 2022

Update: It doesn’t appear that Jeff Sims is warming up prior to today’s game against Florida State.

I've seen GT QBs Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron throwing to receivers during early warmups.



Have not seen Jeff Sims doing any throwing. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) October 29, 2022

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will head down to Tallahassee, FL, to meet the Florida State Seminoles this afternoon and may or may not have their lead signal caller under center for the matchup.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that starting quarterback Jeff Sims is considered a game-time decision for the matchup. Sims sprained his foot in last Thursday’s loss against Virginia, exiting the game in the second quarter. Interim head coach Brent Key said earlier this week that the QB was day-to-day.

Jeff Sims injury updates

The third-year starter has battled as the Jackets have experienced a rollercoaster campaign highlighted by the in-season firing of head coach Geoff Collins. This season, he has thrown for 1,115 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Backup Zach Gibson would step in if Sims is unable to go.

Florida State enters this game as a heavy 23-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 48.