Will the roof be open at Minute Maid Park for Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2?

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros face off in Game 2 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night at 8:03 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Astros blew Game 1 of the series on Friday night, going up 5-0 and losing 6-5 in extra innings on a JT Realmuto solo home run. The roof was closed in Game 1 and you’ve got to think if that helped Realmuto’s ball get out to win it. There was some controversy in the ALCS over the open/closed roof. Anyway, will it be open for Game 2? Let’s take a look.

As of now, we don’t know. The roof was closed for Game 1 on Friday night. You’d think the Astros just roll with the closed roof being as Kyle Tucker mashed two home runs in his first two ABs of the series. Justin Verlander was shelled for the first time since Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Mariners. We’ll see if Framber Valdez can have better luck in Game 2 vs. the Phils against Zack Wheeler.

The Astros are favored -145 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, though the line is moving toward the Phillies this AM. Philadelphia is now +125 with Wheeler on the bump.