Is Kentucky bowl eligible this season?

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats are one win away from bowl eligibility. Sitting at 5-2 this season, they need just one more tally in the win column to make it to a postseason game.

Week 9’s matchup against No. 3 Tennessee is going to be a challenge for the Wildcats, but even if they don’t hit the minimum win count today, they have upcoming matchups against Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Louisville, all of which are winnable games for Kentucky.

They ended their 2021 season in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day and have already notched wins against Florida and Mississippi State this season. The SEC is a tough grind for teams not named Alabama and Georgia, and the Wildcats have fallen to Ole Miss and South Carolina in October.

Quarterback Will Levis is projected as one of the best QBs of the 2023 draft class, but has dealt with injuries throughout the season that have affected the Wildcats’ level of play. Levis’ backup is freshman Kaiya Sherman.