Is South Carolina bowl eligible this season?

The No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks are one win away from bowl eligibility. They face the Missouri Tigers today as part of their in-conference slate. At 5-2, the Gamecocks have grabbed signature wins against Kentucky and Texas A&M in the past two weeks, putting them in the perfect spot to make it into the postseason.

Though Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler may not have lived up to the program’s expectations of what he could bring, with five touchdowns and eight interceptions thrown this season, running back MarShawn Lloyd has had a banner year with 526 rushing yards and a whopping eleven touchdowns.

The Gamecocks are led by second-year coach Shane Beamer, who you might remember from getting mayonnaise poured on his head on live television after defeating North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl last season. Their 2021 bowl game was their first postseason appearance since 2018.

South Carolina still has matchups against Vanderbilt, Florida, Tennessee, and Clemson ahead of them.