USC WR Jordan Addison: Status for game vs. Arizona

Will the USC receiver play against Arizona?

By Chinmay Vaidya
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Washington State at USC
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison warms up during a college football game between the Washington State Cougars against the USC Trojans on October 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC Trojans star wide receiver Jordan Addison is reportedly unlikely to play against Arizona in Week 9, according to ESPN reporting on College GameDay. Addison did suffer a leg injury in USC’s last game against Utah and reportedly has not recovered for this contest.

Addison has been USC’s top receiver this season with 585 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s opened up a lot of spaces for the Trojans’ other skill players to form one of the most explosive offenses in college football. USC badly needs to bounce back after a loss to Utah in its last game but it will likely not have Addison to help in that effort.

Look for Mario Williams to be Caleb Williams’ top target in this game with Addison out. Tahj Washington needs to step up and Brenden Rice should also get some decent looks. Addison will try to get back on the field in Week 10 against Cal.

