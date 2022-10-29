USC WR Jordan Addison: Status for game vs. Arizona

USC Trojans star wide receiver Jordan Addison is reportedly unlikely to play against Arizona in Week 9, according to ESPN reporting on College GameDay. Addison did suffer a leg injury in USC’s last game against Utah and reportedly has not recovered for this contest.

USC WR Jordan Addison reportedly unlikely to play https://t.co/yWaHdGe7ui — College Fantasy Football (@FBSFantasyFoot) October 29, 2022

Addison has been USC’s top receiver this season with 585 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s opened up a lot of spaces for the Trojans’ other skill players to form one of the most explosive offenses in college football. USC badly needs to bounce back after a loss to Utah in its last game but it will likely not have Addison to help in that effort.

Look for Mario Williams to be Caleb Williams’ top target in this game with Addison out. Tahj Washington needs to step up and Brenden Rice should also get some decent looks. Addison will try to get back on the field in Week 10 against Cal.