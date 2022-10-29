Report: Texas A&M freshman QB Conner Weigman expected to start vs. Ole Miss

The Texas A&M Aggies will try to end a three-game losing streak tonight when hosting the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels and they’ll do so with a new signal caller under center.

Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman will reportedly make his first career start for the Aggies tonight in place of Haynes King. Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com first broke the news. King sustained an arm injury in last week’s loss at South Carolina and head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed earlier in the week that he’ll be available for this evening’s showdown. However, the injury must be significant enough for Fisher to turn to Weigman here.

A five-star high school prospect out of the Houston suburb of Cypress, TX, Weigman’s first start has been anticipated by TAMU fans all season long, especially considering the team’s struggles on offense. He made his official debut in place of King during last week’s game against South Carolina, going 8-15 for 90 yards.

Ole Miss is a three-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 55.