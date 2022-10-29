NBA picks for October 29 from VSiN’s Jonathan Von Tobel

Welcome to the daily NBA betting market report, your source for analysis on the betting lines for the day in professional hoops. For updates throughout the day follow me on Twitter, and make sure to subscribe the Hardwood Handicappers podcast!

All game lines via the VSiN NBA Odds page.

Daily Recap

For the recap today I wanted to extend some advice for those who need it. The last few days I have received some questions about player availability and how I keep track of it. The answer is the official NBA injury report. It’s updated every 30 minutes and is a fantastic tool to put in your belt as a handicapper. Sites like Rotoworld are slow on the updates, and this is information right from the source.

Market Report for Saturday, October 29th

* Indicates team is on the second leg of a back-to-back

**Lines are opening numbers

Best Bets

Record: 8-7 | Units: + 0.28 | ROI: + 1.87%

Golden State Warriors (-8.5, 232.5) at *Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte looked pathetic on both ends of the court on Friday night against Orlando, but it was the offense which looked particularly lost. The Hornets put up just 0.778 points per possessions and shot 7-of-32 from deep, looking much like a team which was missing three of its top four guards. LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Cody Martin all missed that game with various injuries, and on the second leg of a back-to-back it’s hard to envision anyone but Ball making a surprise appearance tonight. Even if that is the case, this is a matchup that works well in Golden State’s favor.

Play: Warriors (-9.5)