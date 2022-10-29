 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams exits game vs. Penn State with hand injury

The Buckeyes could be without their leading rusher.

By Chinmay Vaidya
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Rutgers at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams breaks into the secondary on his way to a 70-yard touchdown run during a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 1, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Update: It looks to be a hand injury for Williams at the moment. He is back on the sidelines, but does not have his helmet on. Henderson is in the game for Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams appeared to suffer a hand injury Saturday against the Penn State Nittany Lions as he rushed on second down. Williams was apparently already battling a knee injury coming into the contest and took a shot to the knee on the run as well.

Williams did leave the field on his own power, but a trainer was checking on his hand during the walk back to the Ohio State sideline. That suggests there could be multiple issues for Williams to overcome if he wants to get back into this game.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they have another excellent rusher in TreVeyon Henderson. He’ll likely take the majority of the team’s carries going forward, even if Williams is cleared to come back into the game. Williams does have the lone touchdown of the contest so far, as Ohio State leads Penn State 10-0 early.

