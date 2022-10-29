Penn State WR Parker Washington suffers unknown injury vs. Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington suffered an unknown injury when he made what looks to be a spectacular diving catch to move the chains Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Washington got up to celebrate the first down but then immediately went back down to the field and had to be looked at by trainers. The catch is also under review. It’s not exactly clear what Washington could’ve tweaked making this unreal effort.

What a SNAG this was by Parker Washington @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/Qt29u8yQhU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2022

Washington is having a big game with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. The Nittany Lions managed to make his diving effort to move the chains count with another score to take a 14-10 lead over Ohio State but Penn State would love to have Washington return to this game. He’s the leading receiver for the team this season and has been a matchup nightmare for Ohio State historically. Look for KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Mitchell Tinsley to be more involved in Washington cannot return.