Report: Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado opts into remainder of five-year contract

The St. Louis Cardinals will have a familiar face manning the hot corner thorugh 2027. Nolan Arenado has opted into the remainder of his five-year contract which will keep him a Cardinal through the 2027 season, per The Atheltic’s Katie Woo. Arenado initially signed an eight-year deal with the Colorado Rockies but was traded to St. Louis in 2021. He had player options after both 2021 and 2022 but has opted into the remainder of the deal.

Due to his opting in, the Rockies will be paying $20 million of his total remaining salary to be given out in $4 million installments each of the next four seasons. Arenado carries a cap hit for the Cardinals of $14 million in 2023 followed by $30 million, $27 million, $27 million and $15 million between now and 2027.

Arenado played in 148 games this season and hit .293. He had 42 doubles, 30 home runs and 103 RBI while helping the Cardinals to an NL Central crown.