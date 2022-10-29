Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader out for second half vs. Notre Dame

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader will not return to the second half of the No. 16 Orange’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with an undisclosed injury.

Syracuse came out of the half down 21-7 to the Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly Carrier) after Shrader went just 5-for-14 for 35 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Shrader’s backup is freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who has passed for 32 yards throughout three games this season in his limited playing time.

Anyone else see Shrader fall getting back up? pic.twitter.com/ymSuENNUEb — Locked On Syracuse (@LO_Syracuse) October 29, 2022

Shrader often relies on his legs, grabbing 71 yard and 81 yards on the ground in Syracuse’s last two games, but had very few rushing yards in the first half against the Irish.

In last week’s close loss to No. 5 Clemson, Shrader was 18-for-26 for 167 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, including today’s stats. The Clemson game marks the Orange’s only loss of the season so far, but may have taken them out of ACC Championship contention.

Updates to come.