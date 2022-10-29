 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader out for second half vs. Notre Dame

The Orange starting QB won’t return to this game.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Notre Dame v Syracuse
Garrett Shrader of the Syracuse Orange looks to pass during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at JMA Wireless Dome on October 29, 2022 in Syracuse, New York.
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader will not return to the second half of the No. 16 Orange’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with an undisclosed injury.

Syracuse came out of the half down 21-7 to the Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly Carrier) after Shrader went just 5-for-14 for 35 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Shrader’s backup is freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, who has passed for 32 yards throughout three games this season in his limited playing time.

Shrader often relies on his legs, grabbing 71 yard and 81 yards on the ground in Syracuse’s last two games, but had very few rushing yards in the first half against the Irish.

In last week’s close loss to No. 5 Clemson, Shrader was 18-for-26 for 167 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, including today’s stats. The Clemson game marks the Orange’s only loss of the season so far, but may have taken them out of ACC Championship contention.

Updates to come.

