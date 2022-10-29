What No. 7 TCU’s win over West Virginia State means for Big 12 title, College Football Playoff

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs improved to 8-0 with a 41-31 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. The Horned Frogs had to sweat this one out a little bit with the Mountaineers hanging close and pulling to within a score late in the fourth quarter. However, a Max Duggan touchdown throw in the final minute effectively iced the game for the visitors from Fort Worth, TX.

TCU is one of a handful of undefeated teams still standing and remains in the driver’s seat for the Big 12 title race. It handled business like it was supposed to against a weaker WVU team and moved one step closer to clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game in December. What will help is that their remaining games will all take place in the state of Texas with trips to Texas and Baylor sandwiched in between visits from Texas Tech and Iowa State.

As far as the College Football Playoff goes, the Horned Frogs will most likely be sitting outside of the top four when the committee releases its first set of rankings on Tuesday. TCU just needs to continue to win and hope that the behemoths at the top of the SEC and Big Ten continue to knock each other off.