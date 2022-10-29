What No. 2 Ohio State’s win over No. 13 Penn State means for Big Ten title, College Football Playoff

It wasn’t pretty for much of the day but the Ohio State Buckeyes eventually pulled away from the Penn State Nittany Lions to remain undefeated and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Buckeyes have now set themselves up for a showdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the final week of the season which will determine the Big Ten West division and likely a spot in the playoff.

The Buckeyes struggled to run the ball for much of the game and CJ Stroud was not able to connect with his receivers consistently enough to keep the chains moving. Sean Clifford and Parker Washington had Penn State’s offense humming and the Nittany Lions took a 14-13 lead into the locker room despite two turnovers early. It was all downhill for the home team in the second half.

The Buckeyes put up 31 points in the half, including a touchdown drive capped by a TreVeyon Henderson touchdown and a pick-six late to essentially seal the deal. Penn State only managed 11 points and had two more turnovers. The Nittany Lions are now out of the Big Ten title picture barring some truly ridiculous circumstances and will likely have to wait until next season for a shot at the conference championship. The Buckeyes keep marching on with everything they hope to achieve this season still in their reach.