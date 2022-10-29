No. 16 Syracuse still in hunt for ACC title despite loss vs. Notre Dame

The No. 16 Syracuse Orange dropped to 6-2 for the season after a 41-24 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Notre Dame is only a partial member of the ACC in football, so this won’t count as a conference loss for the Orange. However, since they share a division with the Clemson Tigers, the head-to-head tiebreaker rule would mean that Clemson would have to lose to both Miami (FL) and Louisville in the coming weeks for Syracuse to have a chance at making the ACC title game.

While technically possible, that’s a highly unlikely scenario. Syracuse also has yet to face four ACC teams, including No. 10 Wake Forest, and would have to win out to be a potential contender for the championship.

After a six-game win streak to open 2022, the Orange kept it close with Clemson in Week 8. The Tigers were helped by some questionable refereeing, but ended up on top. In Syracuse’s matchup against the Fighting Irish today, starting quarterback Garrett Shrader was limited in his run game, which is usually a huge boost in production for the Orange.

Freshman backup Carlos Del Rio-Wilson came in for the second half, going 11-for-22 for 190 yards, and throwing one touchdown and one interception in the loss.

The Fighting Irish move to 5-3 for the season and prepare to face Clemson next week.