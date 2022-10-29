TCU scores late TD on fourth down to cover spread vs. West Virginia

The TCU Horned Frogs were already looking at advancing to 8-0 on the season with a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon. What happened late in the fourth quarter on 4th down helped bettors who had TCU on the spread in a big way. TCU would go on to win the game 41-31 and cover the 7.5-point spread. It had been looking like the Frogs would end up winning 34-31 and fail to cover the spread.

Max Duggan heaved it into the end zone with 20 second left and connected with Savion Williams for the TD which helped bettors cover. Take a look below:

OMG TCU (-7.5) WITH THE LAST MINUTE HEAVE FOR THE COVERpic.twitter.com/Hv2P1NhlbU — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 29, 2022

So TCU holds on and stays undefeated, keeping their College Football Playoff and Big 12 championship hopes alive. The Horned Frogs were trailing 14-7 earlier in the game. Behind TCU is OK State, which is 6-1 in Big 12 play entering Week 9 vs. the Kansas State Wildcats this afternoon. If OK State loses, it’ll increase TCU’s odds of winning the Big 12 outright and having a pretty good shot at the CFP. The Frogs have a pretty easy schedule the rest of the way with games vs. Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor and Iowa State remaining.