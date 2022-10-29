Georgia scores insane tip drill touchdown to go up 21-0 on Florida

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs went up by three touchdowns in the first half against the Florida Gators with a lot of talent and a little bit of luck. It may not have been a Prayer-at-Jordan-Hare-level of tipped pass, but Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers grabbed a pass that linebacker Amari Burney tipped forward to him while attempting to intercept the ball.
HOW?!?!— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2022
TIP DRILL TOUCHDOWN FOR THE DAWGS pic.twitter.com/lomEZdruSN
Burney was tripped up, and Bowers snagged the ball and ran it the rest of the way in for the Bulldogs’ third touchdown of the half. Florida has had a few just-missed interception opportunities today, but that one has to sting with a score on the end of it.