Georgia scores insane tip drill touchdown to go up 21-0 on Florida

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs went up by three touchdowns in the first half against the Florida Gators with a lot of talent and a little bit of luck. It may not have been a Prayer-at-Jordan-Hare-level of tipped pass, but Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers grabbed a pass that linebacker Amari Burney tipped forward to him while attempting to intercept the ball.

HOW?!?!



Burney was tripped up, and Bowers snagged the ball and ran it the rest of the way in for the Bulldogs’ third touchdown of the half. Florida has had a few just-missed interception opportunities today, but that one has to sting with a score on the end of it.