Phillies lineup vs. Astros in World Series Game 2

Game 2 of the 2022 World Series will take place on Saturday, October 29. The Philadelphia Phillies picked up an important Game 1 win over the Houston Astros yesterday and look to continue that momentum. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 8:03 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

Philadelphia will be sending Zack Wheeler to the mound. This will be his fifth start of the postseason and he is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA. He is coming off a start against the San Diego Padres where he pitched six innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out eight.

The southpaw Framber Valdez will be getting the starting nod for the Astros. This will only be his third appearance in the postseason. Most recently, he pitched seven innings and gave up four hits and no earned runs with nine strikeouts while picking up the win. He did face the Phillies in his last start of the regular season and picked up the win pitching five innings and giving up two hits and striking out 10.

Phillies starting lineup, World Series Game 2, October 29