How much are Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz getting paid for Saturday’s bout

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz face off on Saturday, October 29th in a lightweight non-title fight at Hulu Theater in New York City. The card airs on ESPN+ and gets started at 6:15 p.m. ET. The main card gets started around 9 or 10 p.m. and the main event could get going anywhere between 10 and 11:30 p.m.

This is Lomachenko’s first bout since winning a unanimous decision over Richard Commey last December at Madison Square Garden. He claimed the vacant WBO Inter-Continental lightweight title with the win. This is his third bout since suffering a loss to Teófimo López in October 2020 that cost him the WBA, WBO, and The Ring titles.

Ortiz comes into the bout undefeated with a 16-0-1 record and has a fairly notable win over Jamel Herring this past May. Herring was a junior lightweight champ, but lost the decision seven months after suffering a TKO loss to Shakur Stevenson.

Lomachenko is expected to make more money in this bout, which isn’t surprising. He comes into the bout as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -3000 odds to win the fight. However, just how much both fighters will make is not entirely clear.

There have been multiple reports from sites that don’t quite qualify as mainstream boxing sites. Total Sportal is reporting Lomachenko will get $1 million in guaranteed money with 60% of revenue split while Ortiz will get $400,000 guaranteed and 40% of a revenue split. A site called Total Reporter is reporting $5 million in guaranteed money for Lomachenko with up to $6 million from the additional revenue, while Ortiz is at $2.5 million guaranteed and up to $3 million from the additional revenue. Finally, Sports Zion is reporting Lomachenko is looking at $6 million in guaranteed money with 66% of the revenue split while Ortiz is getting $2 million guaranteed with 33% of the revenue split.

The term “reporting” should probably be used fairly loosely in this instance given how disparate the dollar figures are among the three sites. All three reported the additional revenue options as a “PPV split” but this is airing on ESPN+, which is not a PPV model. It’s safe to say Lomachenko is making a good deal more than Ortiz, but how much is not entirely clear.