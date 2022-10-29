What No. 22 Kansas State’s win over No. 9 Oklahoma State means for Big 12 title, College Football Playoff

The No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys were slight moneyline underdogs heading into their road contest against the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Week 9, making Mike Gundy’s squad a potentially trending bet to win. Those tickets evaporated after the first half, as the Wildcats jumped out to a 35-0 lead en route to a 48-0 win over Oklahoma State.

Kansas State’s win now gives TCU some breathing room when it comes to the Big 12 title game berth. The Wildcats have also opened up the door for some teams with two losses, including the Texas Longhorns. They’ll play Kansas State next week in a massive game.

This loss definitely takes Oklahoma State out of the College Football Playoff conversation, although the team will still remain in the conference title hunt. This was the classic Gundy slip-up game, an occasion which seems to be running for more than a decade now. The Cowboys will need Texas to beat Kansas State, as they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Longhorns in the event of a tied record.

TCU is now the Big 12’s only playoff hope. The Horned Frogs have to run the table through the conference title game and still might not get in, depending on other results.