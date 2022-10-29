When are the first 2022 College Football Playoff rankings released?

Week 9 of the 2022 college football season is almost in the books and that the College Football Playoff rankings are just around the corner. The College Football Playoff has been in place since 2014 and every season, the committee releases weekly updates on the four teams they would place in the playoff if the season ended that day. These rankings will usually differ from the AP rankings, almost creating a parallel season within college football.

The first CFP rankings for the 2022 season will be released on Tuesday, November 1. ESPN will carry the broadcast for the CFP rankings show, which will air at 7 p.m. ET. In addition to the four teams in the playoff, the committee also releases the two teams just outside the playoff and rounds out the top 25. In reality, only the top six really matter.

Entering Week 9, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan were the top four teams in the AP poll. We’ll see if the committee follows that path or goes somewhere different.