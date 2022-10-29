 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jordan Poole suffers ankle injury late in Saturday’s loss to Hornets

Poole’s status for Sunday’s game is unknown.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Golden State Warriors v Charlotte Hornets
Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 29, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Poole said he plans on playing Sunday, so clearly this is not a serious injury. The coaching staff will make the final decision but it seems like Poole avoided a major problem Saturday.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole appeared to suffer an ankle injury late in Saturday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Poole limped off the floor in the overtime period, and his availability for Sunday’s game against the Pistons is now in question.

Poole has been in the spotlight this season, largely due to actions outside of his own. He took a punch from Draymond Green in practice and the video got out, creating a firestorm around Golden State’s organization. He also inked a massive contract extension with the franchise before the regular season started.

If Poole can’t play Sunday, that would mean more minutes for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. It’s a back-to-back set, so Moses Moody seems likely to get some run as well at the shooting guard spot. The Warriors are without Donte DiVincenzo, so Moody seems to be in line for big minutes here if Steve Kerr gives the veterans less run.

