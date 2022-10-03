Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

The NFL closes out Week 4 with an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. This week’s MNF matchup features the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Rams lead the division with a 2-1 record and have won consecutive games against the Cardinals and Falcons. The 49ers sit at 1-2 and are coming off an 11-10 loss to the Broncos last week on Sunday Night Football.

Neither team has been overly impressive out of the gate. The biggest storyline is the 49ers attempts to re-acclimate to Jimmy Garoppolo serving as their starting quarterback. Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle and some ligament damage in Week 2 and Garoppolo replaced him in the lineup. Jimmy G got off to a solid start against Seattle in that replacement effort, but struggled as the starter in Week 3.

The 49ers are a two-point favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 42. The Rams opened as a one-point favorite back in May, but the 49ers were one-point favorites by the time the lookahead line re-opened a week and a half ago.