Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 4?

We take a look at which teams will close out the week on Monday Night Football.

General view of the stadium before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL closes out Week 4 with an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. This week’s MNF matchup features the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Rams lead the division with a 2-1 record and have won consecutive games against the Cardinals and Falcons. The 49ers sit at 1-2 and are coming off an 11-10 loss to the Broncos last week on Sunday Night Football.

Neither team has been overly impressive out of the gate. The biggest storyline is the 49ers attempts to re-acclimate to Jimmy Garoppolo serving as their starting quarterback. Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle and some ligament damage in Week 2 and Garoppolo replaced him in the lineup. Jimmy G got off to a solid start against Seattle in that replacement effort, but struggled as the starter in Week 3.

The 49ers are a two-point favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total installed at 42. The Rams opened as a one-point favorite back in May, but the 49ers were one-point favorites by the time the lookahead line re-opened a week and a half ago.

