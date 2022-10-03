Best DFS lineup strategy for Rams vs. 49ers on Monday night

Week 4 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, October 3. The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers will meet in an NFC West clash. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Injuries

Los Angeles has ruled out C Brian Allen (knee), CB Decobie Durant (hamstring), G David Edwards (illness) and CB David Long (groin) for the game.

San Francisco will be without LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) and T Trent Williams (ankle), who have been ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Danny Gray (hip) is doubtful, and DE Arik Armstead (foot), TE Ross Dwelley (rib) and DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) are questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams — $18,000

Kupp is the most expensive player for this contest, and it makes sense as to why. He is consistently one of the most targeted players in the NFL, and on the rare occasions he doesn't rack up massive receptions, he finds the endzone. Kupp will have a tough test in this game facing a stout 49ers defense, but he has the talent and should get the workload to make him worth a captain’s spot.

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers — $15,600

If you are wanting to avoid Kupp for whatever reason, the next best play will likely be Samuel. He was a cheat code last year for the 49ers offense but hasn’t started this season with the same performances. This week will about be the best chance he has to get back to his playing style. The Rams defense is giving up the second-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers.

Value Plays

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams — $5,200

There isn't much in the way of value plays in this game because neither offense goes too far down the depth chart on a weekly basis. The San Francisco defense is giving up the fewest DFS points to opposing tight ends, so I can see why you would want to sit Higbee. The fact of the matter is that Higbee is often the second-most targeted pass-catcher in this offense behind Kupp. Despite the tough matchup, he has a lot of upside in this game, so I think he is worth the dart throw value play.

Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers — $4,000

Gould could be a sneaky flex play in this game. The veteran kicker is both accurate and can hit longer kicks, so he has upside. Pair that with the Los Angeles defense not giving up many points and the San Francisco offense not scoring many touchdowns and you have the perfect scenario for a kicker to shine.