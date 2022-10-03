Breaking down odds for Houston Rockets heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Houston Rockets odds heading into the new season.

The Rockets are in the latter stages of a rebuilding phase, hoping their young players will eventually make the jump together. Houston has considerable draft assets going forward and remains a strong free-agent destination, so this team should be on the rise in the near future.

Houston Rockets Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 23.5

The Rockets won 20 games last year, largely due to a winning streak in November and December. Houston is expected to be bad again with so many young players getting heavy minutes, but natural internal improvement should be good enough to push the total over.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2500, No -10000

In a loaded Western Conference, making the playoffs is going to be a tough ask for a lot of teams. The Rockets have no designs on the postseason, so there’s no value on that +2500 number.

