Breaking down odds for San Antonio Spurs heading into 2022-23 NBA season

Here, we'll be looking at San Antonio Spurs odds heading into the new season.

The Spurs decided it was finally time to hit the reset button. The team traded Derrick White at the deadline last year and shipped Dejounte Murray out in the offseason. San Antonio is stockpiling draft assets but the franchise appears to be just starting its rebuilding phase.

San Antonio Spurs Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 22.5

The oddsmakers rightfully don’t have much faith in San Antonio, although the Spurs tend to play hard and keep things competitive. This team might be devoid of the talent necessary to secure those close wins, especially with Murray gone. The under might be the safer play here, especially if the Spurs continue to ship out more experienced players for future assets.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2500, No -10000

San Antonio has no designs on postseason play, and this group doesn’t have the juice to make noise in the Western Conference playoff picture.

