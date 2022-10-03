Breaking down odds for New Orleans Pelicans heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at New Orleans Pelicans odds heading into the new season.

The Pelicans made a surprising run to the playoffs last season and took a 64-win Suns team to six games in the first round. Brandon Ingram looks like a star and CJ McCollum brings a veteran perimeter threat New Orleans hasn’t had since Jrue Holiday. Zion Williamson is also expected to return, so there’s plenty of momentum for this team.

New Orleans Pelicans Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 44.5

The Pelicans haven’t come close to this mark since topping it in 2017-18. There’s no major player from that team still around, so we’ll have to judge this group based largely on the last two seasons. New Orleans won 36 games last year, but now gets a full season of McCollum and the return of Williamson. Is that enough for 45 wins in a loaded West? This might be one win total bet to stay away from.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -165, No +130

This tells you how tough the West really is. The Pelicans have a lot of hype, but New Orleans is essentially a toss-up to make the postseason. The Pelicans will be a play-in team for sure, and they do have some experience getting out of that bracket. -165 is strong value if you are buying Williamson’s return and Ingram’s continued growth.

List of player futures