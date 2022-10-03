Breaking down odds for Memphis Grizzlies heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Memphis Grizzlies odds heading into the new season.

The Grizzlies exploded last season for the second-best record in the West, despite missing star point guard Ja Morant for multiple stretches during the regular season. The Grizzlies will have to navigate a big injury once again, as Jaren Jackson Jr. is out until at least November.

Memphis Grizzlies Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 48.5

Memphis returns most of its rotation, but Jackson Jr.’s injury is a tough one to gauge. If he’s back by November, the Grizzlies have a great chance of hitting the over. If he’s out until January or February, they might be on the other side of this number. Memphis is also lacking the element of surprise entering this season, so that could push them down a bit. The over is the play for now, but only slightly.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -700, No +475

Barring a truly calamitous injury situation, the Grizzlies should do enough to make the postseason. Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks and Jackson Jr. are as good as any core in the league, and Memphis has the depth to go through the regular season with ease.

List of player futures

Ja Morant MVP (+1500)

Desmond Bane Most Improved Player (+5000)

Jaren Jackson Jr. Most Improved Player (+7500)

De’Anthony Melton Sixth Man of the Year (+4000)

Jaren Jackson Jr. Defensive Player of the Year (+2200)

