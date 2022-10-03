Breaking down odds for Dallas Mavericks heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Dallas Mavericks odds heading into the new season.

The Mavericks have been retooling their roster around star guard Luka Doncic, who continues to ascend into superstardom. Dallas lost a key piece of the rotation with Jalen Brunson’s departure in free agency, but the Mavericks believe they can continue to effectively fill the gaps around Doncic as the centerpiece of a championship team.

Dallas Mavericks Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 48.5

The Mavericks are coming off their best season since 2010-11, as they finished with 52 wins in Jason Kidd’s first season as coach. Doncic took another step forward, which is surprising considering where he was the season before. Dallas also made its deepest playoff run since 2010-11. The West got better, so 50 wins might be tough to crack again with the loss of Brunson. This is one of the tougher win totals to bet, so it might be worth avoiding entirely.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -550, No +400

The Mavericks have only missed the playoffs once in Doncic’s tenure, and it’s unlikely the team starts now when he’s at or near the peak of his powers. Kidd’s continued influence should improve a mostly intact roster. The payoff isn’t great but Dallas should be in the playoffs in 2022-23.

List of player futures