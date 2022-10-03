 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

The field is set for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

Cameron Smith holds the winning trophy while posing with runner up Peter Uihlein, far left, and third place finisher Dustin Johnson after the final round of the Invitational Chicago LIV Golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf will host the sixth event of its inaugural year in Bangkok, Thailand from Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9. The tournament will take place at the recently-opened Stonehill Golf Course.

As always, the participating golfers will be competing for shares of a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse. The winner of the tournament will receiver $4 million.

Dustin Johnson, who won the Boston LIV event in early September, is the favorite heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He’s followed by Australian Cameron Smith, who emerged victorious at the Chicago event last month, at +500. Joaquin Niemann is at +700.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, October 7 from the Stonehill Golf Course in Bangkok, Thailand.

2022 LIV Golf Bangkok Odds

Player Winner
Dustin Johnson +450
Cameron Smith +500
Joaquin Niemann +700
Talor Gooch +1400
Louis Oosthuizen +1800
Sergio Garcia +2000
Patrick Reed +2500
Paul Casey +2500
Bryson DeChambeau +2500
Abraham Ancer +2500
Matthew Wolff +3500
Lee Westwood +3500
Kevin Na +3500
Jason Kokrak +3500
Harold Varner +3500
Charles Howell +3500
Brooks Koepka +4000
Anirban Lahiri +4000
Branden Grace +4000
Pat Perez +5500
Bend Wiesberger +5500
Cameron Tringale +6000
Matt Jones +6500
Marc Leishman +6500
Ian Poulter +6500
Henrik Stenson +6500
Char Schwartzel +6500
Carlos Ortiz +8000
Richard Bland +8000
Peter Uihlein +8000
Sam Horsfield +10000
Martin Kaymer +13000
Laurie Canter +13000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +15000
Scott Vincent +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Phachara Khongwatmai +15000
Hudson Swafford +15000
Graeme McDowell +15000
Sihwan Kim +20000
James Piot +25000
Hideto Tanihara +25000
Chase Koepka +25000
Shaun Norris +25000
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +30000
Jediah Morgan +40000
Turk Pettit +40000
Wade Ormsby +40000

