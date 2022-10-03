Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

LIV Golf will host the sixth event of its inaugural year in Bangkok, Thailand from Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9. The tournament will take place at the recently-opened Stonehill Golf Course.
As always, the participating golfers will be competing for shares of a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse. The winner of the tournament will receiver $4 million.
Dustin Johnson, who won the Boston LIV event in early September, is the favorite heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He’s followed by Australian Cameron Smith, who emerged victorious at the Chicago event last month, at +500. Joaquin Niemann is at +700.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.
Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, October 7 from the Stonehill Golf Course in Bangkok, Thailand.
2022 LIV Golf Bangkok Odds
|Player
|Winner
|Player
|Winner
|Dustin Johnson
|+450
|Cameron Smith
|+500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+700
|Talor Gooch
|+1400
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1800
|Sergio Garcia
|+2000
|Patrick Reed
|+2500
|Paul Casey
|+2500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2500
|Abraham Ancer
|+2500
|Matthew Wolff
|+3500
|Lee Westwood
|+3500
|Kevin Na
|+3500
|Jason Kokrak
|+3500
|Harold Varner
|+3500
|Charles Howell
|+3500
|Brooks Koepka
|+4000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+4000
|Branden Grace
|+4000
|Pat Perez
|+5500
|Bend Wiesberger
|+5500
|Cameron Tringale
|+6000
|Matt Jones
|+6500
|Marc Leishman
|+6500
|Ian Poulter
|+6500
|Henrik Stenson
|+6500
|Char Schwartzel
|+6500
|Carlos Ortiz
|+8000
|Richard Bland
|+8000
|Peter Uihlein
|+8000
|Sam Horsfield
|+10000
|Martin Kaymer
|+13000
|Laurie Canter
|+13000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+15000
|Scott Vincent
|+15000
|Phil Mickelson
|+15000
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|+15000
|Hudson Swafford
|+15000
|Graeme McDowell
|+15000
|Sihwan Kim
|+20000
|James Piot
|+25000
|Hideto Tanihara
|+25000
|Chase Koepka
|+25000
|Shaun Norris
|+25000
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|+30000
|Jediah Morgan
|+40000
|Turk Pettit
|+40000
|Wade Ormsby
|+40000