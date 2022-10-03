Opening odds for 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

LIV Golf will host the sixth event of its inaugural year in Bangkok, Thailand from Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9. The tournament will take place at the recently-opened Stonehill Golf Course.

As always, the participating golfers will be competing for shares of a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse. The winner of the tournament will receiver $4 million.

Dustin Johnson, who won the Boston LIV event in early September, is the favorite heading into the weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds. He’s followed by Australian Cameron Smith, who emerged victorious at the Chicago event last month, at +500. Joaquin Niemann is at +700.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, October 7 from the Stonehill Golf Course in Bangkok, Thailand.