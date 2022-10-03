49ers TE George Kittle sees zero targets in first half of Week 4 MNF game vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers appear to have found a formula when it comes to games against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. The 49ers lead the Rams 14-6 late in the first half, and that lead has been built without any impact from tight end George Kittle. He hasn’t seen a single target in the first half despite being on the field consistently.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been targeting Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel more often in the passing game, while Jeff Wilson Jr. had a long rushing touchdown to eliminate what could’ve been some potential snaps for Kittle to see a pass. It’s frustrating for fantasy managers who have Kittle, especially since the tight end already missed a few games with a groin injury.

There is some reason for managers to be patient with Kittle. When he returned from his lengthy injury last year, he had three straight games with touchdowns. Eventually, Kittle will get going in this offense. But for now, the frustration continues.