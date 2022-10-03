Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season saw two big injuries which could potentially impact the Super Bowl race in the AFC, with Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams and Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor exiting their respective games. Williams reportedly suffered a serious knee injury while Taylor is likely to have a high-ankle sprain.

The Broncos have not seen their odds move, with Denver still listed at +2500. Indianapolis has seen its number move from +3500 to +6000. Both teams meet on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 likely to be without one of their best offensive weapons.

Speaking of Thursday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins dropped to +2200 with Tua Tagovailoa’s future potentially in doubt. The quarterback had to be hospitalized after taking a bad hit Thursday against the Bengals, and is out indefinitely.

The Buffalo Bills saw their odds stay at +400 after a big comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore’s odds also improved from +1800 to +1600. The Philadelphia Eagles moved from +850 to +800 after they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to remain undefeated. The Green Bay Packers needed overtime to defeat the New England Patriots with a third-string quarterback, which saw their odds move from +900 to +1000.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 5, and how they compare with the first four weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.