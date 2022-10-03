 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 4

The Broncos, Colts and Dolphins suffered big injuries in Week 4. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By David Fucillo
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season saw two big injuries which could potentially impact the Super Bowl race in the AFC, with Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams and Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor exiting their respective games. Williams reportedly suffered a serious knee injury while Taylor is likely to have a high-ankle sprain.

The Broncos have not seen their odds move, with Denver still listed at +2500. Indianapolis has seen its number move from +3500 to +6000. Both teams meet on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 likely to be without one of their best offensive weapons.

Speaking of Thursday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins dropped to +2200 with Tua Tagovailoa’s future potentially in doubt. The quarterback had to be hospitalized after taking a bad hit Thursday against the Bengals, and is out indefinitely.

The Buffalo Bills saw their odds stay at +400 after a big comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore’s odds also improved from +1800 to +1600. The Philadelphia Eagles moved from +850 to +800 after they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to remain undefeated. The Green Bay Packers needed overtime to defeat the New England Patriots with a third-string quarterback, which saw their odds move from +900 to +1000.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 5, and how they compare with the first four weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 4

Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5
Team Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5
Buffalo Bills +550 +500 +400 +400 +400
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +800 +700 +750 +750
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +1600 +1600 +850 +800
Green Bay Packers +1000 +1300 +1400 +900 +1000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +700 +700 +1000 +1000
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +1500 +1300 +1500 +1300
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1700 +1800 +1800 +1600
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +2200 +2000 +1800 +1800
Miami Dolphins +4000 +3000 +2500 +1800 +2200
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +1300 +1400 +2000 +2000
Denver Broncos +1800 +1800 +2500 +2500 +2500
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +2500 +1800 +2800 +2500
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2500 +3500 +3000 +2500
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +2200 +3500 +3500 +2500
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +2500 +4000 +3500 +6000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +3500 +4000 +5000 +8000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +4000 +6000 +5000 +5000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +5000 +4000 +6000 +6500
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +13000 +8000 +6000 +6500
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +4000 +5000 +7000 +7000
New England Patriots +5000 +7000 +5000 +7000 +7000
New York Giants +13000 +13000 +7000 +7000 +10000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +4000 +5000 +8000 +6000
Detroit Lions +15000 +13000 +8000 +8000 +8000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +15000 +15000 +10000 +10000
Washington Commanders +7000 +6000 +8000 +15000 +15000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +7000 +8000 +15000 +15000
Chicago Bears +15000 +10000 +10000 +20000 +25000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +20000 +25000 +25000 +15000
New York Jets +13000 +20000 +15000 +25000 +30000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +15000 +20000 +50000 +50000
Houston Texans +25000 +20000 +25000 +50000 +50000

