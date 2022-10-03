Heisman Watch for Week 6 of College Football

Running backs are up and quarterbacks are down following a rocky weekend in college football that saw ten ranked teams lose. Heisman voting is still a long way out, but the top prospects in the sport will start to build their campaigns in the coming weeks as conference play continues and ranked matchups abound.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is still the oddsmakers’ favorite after this week, but there are several other athletes who are demanding consideration.

We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 6. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

It’s been seven years since a running back last won the Heisman, but Blake Corum is doing everything he can to put his name into the conversation. Against a much-heralded Iowa defense that had put a stop to many a run game this season, Corum led the Wolverines with 29 carries and 133 yards.

To put his impact on the offense into perspective, Michigan ended with 155 receiving yards in total — just 22 more than Corum’s rushing. He added nine of those receiving yards, as well.

Corum has rushed for 611 yards over 93 carries so far this season, and has moved up to fifth place in Heisman odds at +1800. Michigan will face Indiana this coming weekend, with kickoff set for noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Gibbs’ name seemed to be everywhere this weekend as the Crimson Tide took on the Arkansas Razorbacks. He demolished their defense in a breakout week, putting up a whopping 206 rushing yards over 18 carries and two touchdowns (including one scored on a 76-yard run) and looking every bit the part of an NFL-caliber player.

Gibbs was at +4000 for the Heisman last week, and has moved up to +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook after his performance. He was especially key after QB Bryce Young was injured and Alabama’s backup went in. The Crimson Tide face Texas A&M this weekend at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Stock Down

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

It was supposed to be the Wildcats’ big day against Ole Miss, and it could have been, had it not been foiled by a safety, a missed extra point, a missed field goal, and several turnovers. Levis had several NFL scouts there to watch him, and when the crunch time came with the Wildcats just six yards from the end zone with a minute left, he attempted a pass too late and turned the ball over on a forced fumble.

Overall yesterday, Levis had a good day, going 18-for-24 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. But he’s now sitting at +8000 for college football’s most prestigious award, down from +5000 last week. Kentucky will face South Carolina next on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Devin Leary, QB, NC State

NC State’s preseason hype is the kind that can be very hard to live up to, though they’ve made their best effort. The Wolfpack is still putting a very good product onto the field, but last night’s loss to Clemson showed that it’s not exactly a Heisman-trophy-winning product.

Leary’s Heisman odds are down to +10000 from +7000 last week. With limited options on the ground, Clemson forced Leary to try in the air, and he ended up going 28-for-47 for 245 yards. He had one touchdown and one interception, and added a second rushing touchdown.

This was his prove-it moment for consideration, and he did not prove it. NC State still has a chance to end up in a very good bowl game and go undefeated for the rest of the season (their only real challenge ahead is Wake Forest), but Leary will have to make a miracle to get back into the running. NC State plays Florida State on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Heisman Trophy Odds After Week 5 Player Odds Player Odds CJ Stroud +160 Caleb Williams +500 Bryce Young +800 Hendon Hooker +1200 Blake Corum +1800 Stetson Bennett IV +1800 Adrian Martinez +1800 Jahmyr Gibbs +2000 Jalon Daniels +2800 DJ Uiagalelei +3000 Miyan Williams +3500 Drake Maye +3500 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +3500 Will Anderson Jr. +4000 Sam Hartman +4500 Spencer Sanders +4500 Bo Nix +5000 Cameron Rising +5500 Deuce Vaughn +6000 Michael Penix Jr. +6000 Max Duggan +7000 Bijan Robinson +8000 Mohamed Ibrahim +8000 JJ McCarthy +8000 Will Levis +8000 Will Rogers +8000 Quinn Ewers +9000 Anthony Richardson +10000 Jordan Addison +10000 Taulia Tagovailoa +10000 Will Shipley +10000 TreVeyon Henderson +10000 Devin Leary +10000 Zach Charbonnet +10000 Jaxson Dart +10000 Zach Evans +12000 KJ Jefferson +12000 Travis Dye +12000 Tyler Van Dyke +15000 Brock Bowers +15000 Devon Achane +15000 Kendall Milton +15000 Hudson Card +15000 Sean Clifford +15000 Jase McClellan +15000 Aidan O'Connell +20000 Cameron Ward +20000 Chris Rodriguez Jr. +20000 Sean Tucker +20000 Spencer Rattler +20000 Michael Mayer +20000 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000 Marvin Harrison Jr. +20000 Tanner Morgan +20000 Braelon Allen +20000 Jaren Hall +20000 Jayden Daniels +20000 Tank Bigsby +20000 Drew Pyne +20000 Grayson McCall +30000 Garrett Shrader +30000 Blake Shapen +30000 Kayshon Boutte +30000 Marvin Mims +30000 Lyn-J Dixon +30000 Noah Sewell +30000 Phil Jurkovec +30000 Israel Abanikanda +30000

