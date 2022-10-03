 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heisman Watch for Week 6 of College Football

CJ Stroud continues to lead the odds to win the Heisman Trophy heading into Week 6. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

Running backs are up and quarterbacks are down following a rocky weekend in college football that saw ten ranked teams lose. Heisman voting is still a long way out, but the top prospects in the sport will start to build their campaigns in the coming weeks as conference play continues and ranked matchups abound.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is still the oddsmakers’ favorite after this week, but there are several other athletes who are demanding consideration.

We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 6. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stock Up

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

It’s been seven years since a running back last won the Heisman, but Blake Corum is doing everything he can to put his name into the conversation. Against a much-heralded Iowa defense that had put a stop to many a run game this season, Corum led the Wolverines with 29 carries and 133 yards.

To put his impact on the offense into perspective, Michigan ended with 155 receiving yards in total — just 22 more than Corum’s rushing. He added nine of those receiving yards, as well.

Corum has rushed for 611 yards over 93 carries so far this season, and has moved up to fifth place in Heisman odds at +1800. Michigan will face Indiana this coming weekend, with kickoff set for noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Gibbs’ name seemed to be everywhere this weekend as the Crimson Tide took on the Arkansas Razorbacks. He demolished their defense in a breakout week, putting up a whopping 206 rushing yards over 18 carries and two touchdowns (including one scored on a 76-yard run) and looking every bit the part of an NFL-caliber player.

Gibbs was at +4000 for the Heisman last week, and has moved up to +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook after his performance. He was especially key after QB Bryce Young was injured and Alabama’s backup went in. The Crimson Tide face Texas A&M this weekend at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Stock Down

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

It was supposed to be the Wildcats’ big day against Ole Miss, and it could have been, had it not been foiled by a safety, a missed extra point, a missed field goal, and several turnovers. Levis had several NFL scouts there to watch him, and when the crunch time came with the Wildcats just six yards from the end zone with a minute left, he attempted a pass too late and turned the ball over on a forced fumble.

Overall yesterday, Levis had a good day, going 18-for-24 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. But he’s now sitting at +8000 for college football’s most prestigious award, down from +5000 last week. Kentucky will face South Carolina next on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Devin Leary, QB, NC State

NC State’s preseason hype is the kind that can be very hard to live up to, though they’ve made their best effort. The Wolfpack is still putting a very good product onto the field, but last night’s loss to Clemson showed that it’s not exactly a Heisman-trophy-winning product.

Leary’s Heisman odds are down to +10000 from +7000 last week. With limited options on the ground, Clemson forced Leary to try in the air, and he ended up going 28-for-47 for 245 yards. He had one touchdown and one interception, and added a second rushing touchdown.

This was his prove-it moment for consideration, and he did not prove it. NC State still has a chance to end up in a very good bowl game and go undefeated for the rest of the season (their only real challenge ahead is Wake Forest), but Leary will have to make a miracle to get back into the running. NC State plays Florida State on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Heisman Trophy Odds After Week 5

Player Odds
Player Odds
CJ Stroud +160
Caleb Williams +500
Bryce Young +800
Hendon Hooker +1200
Blake Corum +1800
Stetson Bennett IV +1800
Adrian Martinez +1800
Jahmyr Gibbs +2000
Jalon Daniels +2800
DJ Uiagalelei +3000
Miyan Williams +3500
Drake Maye +3500
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +3500
Will Anderson Jr. +4000
Sam Hartman +4500
Spencer Sanders +4500
Bo Nix +5000
Cameron Rising +5500
Deuce Vaughn +6000
Michael Penix Jr. +6000
Max Duggan +7000
Bijan Robinson +8000
Mohamed Ibrahim +8000
JJ McCarthy +8000
Will Levis +8000
Will Rogers +8000
Quinn Ewers +9000
Anthony Richardson +10000
Jordan Addison +10000
Taulia Tagovailoa +10000
Will Shipley +10000
TreVeyon Henderson +10000
Devin Leary +10000
Zach Charbonnet +10000
Jaxson Dart +10000
Zach Evans +12000
KJ Jefferson +12000
Travis Dye +12000
Tyler Van Dyke +15000
Brock Bowers +15000
Devon Achane +15000
Kendall Milton +15000
Hudson Card +15000
Sean Clifford +15000
Jase McClellan +15000
Aidan O'Connell +20000
Cameron Ward +20000
Chris Rodriguez Jr. +20000
Sean Tucker +20000
Spencer Rattler +20000
Michael Mayer +20000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +20000
Marvin Harrison Jr. +20000
Tanner Morgan +20000
Braelon Allen +20000
Jaren Hall +20000
Jayden Daniels +20000
Tank Bigsby +20000
Drew Pyne +20000
Grayson McCall +30000
Garrett Shrader +30000
Blake Shapen +30000
Kayshon Boutte +30000
Marvin Mims +30000
Lyn-J Dixon +30000
Noah Sewell +30000
Phil Jurkovec +30000
Israel Abanikanda +30000

