Heisman Watch for Week 6 of College Football

Running backs are up and quarterbacks are down following a rocky weekend in college football that saw ten ranked teams lose. Heisman voting is still a long way out, but the top prospects in the sport will start to build their campaigns in the coming weeks as conference play continues and ranked matchups abound.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is still the oddsmakers’ favorite after this week, but there are several other athletes who are demanding consideration.
We’ll take a look at who rose and fell coming out of last weekend and analyze where the Heisman race stands heading into Week 6. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stock Up
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
It’s been seven years since a running back last won the Heisman, but Blake Corum is doing everything he can to put his name into the conversation. Against a much-heralded Iowa defense that had put a stop to many a run game this season, Corum led the Wolverines with 29 carries and 133 yards.
To put his impact on the offense into perspective, Michigan ended with 155 receiving yards in total — just 22 more than Corum’s rushing. He added nine of those receiving yards, as well.
Corum has rushed for 611 yards over 93 carries so far this season, and has moved up to fifth place in Heisman odds at +1800. Michigan will face Indiana this coming weekend, with kickoff set for noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Gibbs’ name seemed to be everywhere this weekend as the Crimson Tide took on the Arkansas Razorbacks. He demolished their defense in a breakout week, putting up a whopping 206 rushing yards over 18 carries and two touchdowns (including one scored on a 76-yard run) and looking every bit the part of an NFL-caliber player.
Gibbs was at +4000 for the Heisman last week, and has moved up to +2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook after his performance. He was especially key after QB Bryce Young was injured and Alabama’s backup went in. The Crimson Tide face Texas A&M this weekend at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Stock Down
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
It was supposed to be the Wildcats’ big day against Ole Miss, and it could have been, had it not been foiled by a safety, a missed extra point, a missed field goal, and several turnovers. Levis had several NFL scouts there to watch him, and when the crunch time came with the Wildcats just six yards from the end zone with a minute left, he attempted a pass too late and turned the ball over on a forced fumble.
Overall yesterday, Levis had a good day, going 18-for-24 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. But he’s now sitting at +8000 for college football’s most prestigious award, down from +5000 last week. Kentucky will face South Carolina next on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Devin Leary, QB, NC State
NC State’s preseason hype is the kind that can be very hard to live up to, though they’ve made their best effort. The Wolfpack is still putting a very good product onto the field, but last night’s loss to Clemson showed that it’s not exactly a Heisman-trophy-winning product.
Leary’s Heisman odds are down to +10000 from +7000 last week. With limited options on the ground, Clemson forced Leary to try in the air, and he ended up going 28-for-47 for 245 yards. He had one touchdown and one interception, and added a second rushing touchdown.
This was his prove-it moment for consideration, and he did not prove it. NC State still has a chance to end up in a very good bowl game and go undefeated for the rest of the season (their only real challenge ahead is Wake Forest), but Leary will have to make a miracle to get back into the running. NC State plays Florida State on Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.
Heisman Trophy Odds After Week 5
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|CJ Stroud
|+160
|Caleb Williams
|+500
|Bryce Young
|+800
|Hendon Hooker
|+1200
|Blake Corum
|+1800
|Stetson Bennett IV
|+1800
|Adrian Martinez
|+1800
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|+2000
|Jalon Daniels
|+2800
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+3000
|Miyan Williams
|+3500
|Drake Maye
|+3500
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+3500
|Will Anderson Jr.
|+4000
|Sam Hartman
|+4500
|Spencer Sanders
|+4500
|Bo Nix
|+5000
|Cameron Rising
|+5500
|Deuce Vaughn
|+6000
|Michael Penix Jr.
|+6000
|Max Duggan
|+7000
|Bijan Robinson
|+8000
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|+8000
|JJ McCarthy
|+8000
|Will Levis
|+8000
|Will Rogers
|+8000
|Quinn Ewers
|+9000
|Anthony Richardson
|+10000
|Jordan Addison
|+10000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|+10000
|Will Shipley
|+10000
|TreVeyon Henderson
|+10000
|Devin Leary
|+10000
|Zach Charbonnet
|+10000
|Jaxson Dart
|+10000
|Zach Evans
|+12000
|KJ Jefferson
|+12000
|Travis Dye
|+12000
|Tyler Van Dyke
|+15000
|Brock Bowers
|+15000
|Devon Achane
|+15000
|Kendall Milton
|+15000
|Hudson Card
|+15000
|Sean Clifford
|+15000
|Jase McClellan
|+15000
|Aidan O'Connell
|+20000
|Cameron Ward
|+20000
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|+20000
|Sean Tucker
|+20000
|Spencer Rattler
|+20000
|Michael Mayer
|+20000
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|+20000
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|+20000
|Tanner Morgan
|+20000
|Braelon Allen
|+20000
|Jaren Hall
|+20000
|Jayden Daniels
|+20000
|Tank Bigsby
|+20000
|Drew Pyne
|+20000
|Grayson McCall
|+30000
|Garrett Shrader
|+30000
|Blake Shapen
|+30000
|Kayshon Boutte
|+30000
|Marvin Mims
|+30000
|Lyn-J Dixon
|+30000
|Noah Sewell
|+30000
|Phil Jurkovec
|+30000
|Israel Abanikanda
|+30000
