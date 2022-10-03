Geno Smith worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

Geno Smith led the Seattle Seahawks to a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday of Week 4, bringing the Seahawks to 2-2 while scoring the most points that the Lions have allowed all season.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Week 4 waiver wire

Smith is currently rostered in 14.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues. He went 23-for-30 today for 320 yards and two touchdowns in the air plus a third on the ground. He dissected the Lions’ defense in his second 300+ yard game in a row, splitting targets among multiple receivers and giving up zero turnovers. He also rushed for 49 yards over seven carries in Sunday’s game.

Smith could be worth an add off of the waiver wire this week as the Seahawks prepare to face the New Orleans Saints next week if you’re disappointed with your quarterback’s performance or if your current starter is injured.