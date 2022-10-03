Jared Goff worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

The Detroit Lions nearly came back to win it against the Seattle Seahawks, but ended up dropping their second close game with a final score of 48-45 on Sunday. We take a look at Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s waiver wire availability for next week.

Lions QB Jared Goff: Week 4 waiver wire

Goff went 26-for-39 today for 378 yards and four touchdowns. He’s been increasing his passing yardage consistently each game, climbing from 215 yards in the season opener to 277 in last week’s loss to the Vikings and nearly reaching 400 in today’s game.

As the Lions prepare to face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Goff could be a good add from the waiver wire if you’re dealing with an injured or underperforming QB in your starting lineup right now. He’s rostered in just 44.1% of ESPN fantasy leagues right now, so keep an eye out if you’re looking to add a quarterback who has only been improving thus far.