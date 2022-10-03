Josh Reynolds worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

The Detroit Lions put up a big fight against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 despite missing some of their top offensive players, suggesting this unit could be a potent fantasy machine regardless of who’s in the lineup. That bodes well for receiver Josh Reynolds, who could continue to see an expanded role if Amon-ra St. Brown and DJ Chark remain out.

Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Week 4 waiver wire

Reynolds finished the game with 81 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Tight end T.J. Hockenson had more opportunities but Reynolds did have a sizable role in the offense. The Lions could still be without St. Brown and Chark next week, although the latter is more likely to play after being listed as questionable to play in Week 4. St. Brown’s status is much more uncertain. The Patriots are a challenging matchup but Reynolds could have enough of a role to merit a waiver wire add.