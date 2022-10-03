Corey Davis worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

The New York Jets picked up a significant win in Week 4 over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it came off the heels of a big performance from wide receiver Corey Davis. As the Jets offense looks toward the rest of the season with Zach Wilson back under center, Davis could provide fantasy football value and is worth an add in leagues if available on the waiver wire.

Jets WR Corey Davis: Week 4 waiver wire

Davis totaled a combined 30.0 PPR fantasy points through the first two weeks of the season and averaged double-digit points through those two games with backup quarterback Joe Flacco under center. With 19 targets through the first three games of the season, it’s safe to say that Davis was not one to be without a sufficient volume of looks going his way. But with established starter Zach Wilson back under center in the Jets’ Week 4 win, Davis finished with five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps more importantly, his seven targets were a team-high in Sunday’s contest.

Davis saw more targets than promising rookie wideout Garrett Wilson and also outperformed Elijah Moore, who finished with just three catches on four targets for 53 yards. Targets will be key to monitor going forward with Wilson back under center, but the fact that Davis saw the highest number of looks go his way could speak to the established trust and comfort between the two through the air. If available on the wire, Davis already presented some upside as a flex consideration. Going forward, if he continues his production he could very well bump himself into WR2 consideration.