George Pickens worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

Rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been making a major impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past few weeks. Last game, he may have had the catch of the season against the Browns, and he led Pittsburgh in receiving yards in today’s loss against the New York Jets. Is he worth adding to your lineup?

Steelers WR George Pickens: Week 4 waiver wire

Pickens added six receptions for 102 yards today, bringing his season total to 11 receptions for 167 yards. This was a huge breakout game for the rookie, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft after helping the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship.

Pickens is worth looking at adding to your lineup off the waiver wire, but keep in mind that the Steelers quarterback situation is up in the air after Kenny Pickett came in for Mitch Trubisky today. He’s currently rostered on 37.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues.