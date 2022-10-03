Mo Alie-Cox worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns in the loss against the Tennessee Titans today. We take a look at his waiver wire availability and upside for next week.

Colts TE Moe Alie-Cox: Week 4 waiver wire

Alie-Cox added six receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns today for the Colts. Before today’s game, the tight end had four receptions for 44 yards. He’s been playing behind starting TE Kylen Granson, who had four receptions for 62 yards today.

It’s probably too early to add Alie-Cox to your lineup, though he’s only rostered in 1.9% of ESPN fantasy leagues right now. Keep an eye on him as the Colts face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football this week, though, to see if this was an outlier or if this kind of yardage will become a consistent trend.