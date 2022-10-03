Nyheim Hines worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts will hope to get back to winning ways in Week 5 when they meet the Denver Broncos on a short week on Thursday Night Football. One of the players who could see more work for the Colts is running back Nyheim Hines. Here’s his fantasy outlook for the upcoming week.

Colts RB Nyheim Hines: Week 4 waiver wire

With starter Jonathan Taylor reportedly suffering a high-ankle sprain, Hines is in line to get most of the work out of the backfield. He has no role in the offense when Taylor is healthy but is the veteran option and should get touches. Hines is also a solid receiver, which helps his stock. The Colts have been struggling to get much going offensively even with Taylor in the lineup, so that could be one potential drawback for managers trying to add a piece in this offense. Pure volume should work in Hines’ favor.