Mike Boone worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 4

The Denver Broncos may head into Week 5 with uncertainty in the backfield, which means that Mike Boone could be next in line to handle a sizable volume of carries. With a short turnaround on deck against the Indianapolis Colts, Boone could be worth an immediate pick-up on the waiver wire if available in your fantasy football league.

Broncos RB Mike Boone: Week 4 waiver wire

After finishing with just 10 carries for 28 yards on the ground, RB1 Javonte Williams left Week 4’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury. After initially being deemed questionable to return, Williams was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, potentially hinting at how serious the injury could be. Many would assume that Melvin Gordon III would be next in line to handle the carries in Williams’ absence, but Gordon quickly fumbled on his first carry of the game, leaving his share of snaps in the backfield uncertain going forward.

That could potentially mean Boone is in line to get a sizable number of carries in the short-term, or at the very least split the share of carries with Gordon. Either way, Boone’s fantasy ceiling immediately jumps given that the Broncos’ next game is on Thursday night, which is likely too quick of a turnaround for Williams to suit up, even if his knee injury is deemed minor. Boone is worth a roster spot at the very least given the Broncos’ limited number of options in the backfield on a short week.