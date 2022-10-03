Best quarterback streamers for Week 5 fantasy football

Is your fantasy quarterback injured, benched, or underperforming? Lucky for you, there are still some options on the table to grab from the waiver wire this week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 5 lineups.

Geno Smith just keeps getting better. He led the Seahawks to a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, marking the most points the Lions defense has allowed this season. Going 23-for-30 for 320 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, Smith looked every bit the part of an elite QB today.

He’s a good pickup for this week against the Saints with a diversified receiving corps if you’re looking for a QB streamer. Smith is currently rostered in 14.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

Goff is rostered in 44.1% of ESPN fantasy leagues at the moment, which seems relatively low given his recent productivity on the field. The Lions might be 1-3, but Goff’s passing yards just continue to rise.

He went 26-for-39 for 378 yards and four touchdowns today against the Seahawks, who are in the middle of the road in terms of passing yards allowed in the NFL. He has strong receivers downfield in WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and TE T.J. Hockenson, and would be a good pick for a QB streamer this week.

Wilson is officially back and already has a win under his belt, and he’s only rostered in 9.2% of ESPN fantasy leagues right now. The Dolphins are giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL right now, so this matchup bodes well for a finally-healthy Wilson, who went 18-for-36 for 252 yards today in a massive comeback against the Steelers.