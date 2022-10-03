Best tight end streamers for Week 5 fantasy football

There were some lesser-known tight ends that showed out on the field in Week 4 who might be good to pick up for your Week 5 fantasy matchups. Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 5 lineups.

Alie-Cox had a huge game today, leading the Colts in receptions and receiving yards with six receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll be looking to carry that momentum into next week against the Broncos, and QB Matt Ryan will be looking for him.

He’ll be splitting snaps with TE Kylen Granson, but they’re both solid targets for Ryan next to the highly-covered Michael Pittman Jr. Alie-Cox is currently rostered in 1.9% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Dissly had four receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4. This is the second week in a row that Dissly has scored a touchdown, after putting up 34 yards and a score last week against the Falcons. He’s only rostered in 1.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues right now and could be a huge grab as Geno Smith continues to improve.

The Packers travel to London to face the Giants on Sunday, and Aaron Rodgers is going to be getting the ball into the hands of his consistent receivers after some frustration with younger players in today’s overtime win.

Tonyan only added up 22 yards over two receptions this week against the Patriots, which is relatively low for him this season, but he scored a touchdown and has been appearing in about half of the offensive snaps each game for the Packers. Tonyan is rostered in 21.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues.