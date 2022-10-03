Best D/ST streamers for Week 5 fantasy football

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 5 lineups.

Vikings D/ST vs. Bears

This is purely a matchup play, as Justin Fields has not been good this year. The Giants not great defense sacked him six times in Week 4 and recovered three fumbles. The Bears can run the ball, which gives them hope each week, but teams are going to keep going after Fields until he shows he can beat them.

Jaguars D/ST vs. Texans

The Jaguars came back down to earth in Week 4 against the red hot Eagles, but they have shown they can play good defense this year. This week they get a Texans team that can’t quite get things going offensively and whose QB, Davis Mills, has thrown four interceptions in the last two games.

Titans D/ST vs. Commanders

Carson Wentz can put together big numbers like he did in the first two games and then he can just look truly terrible like he has in the last two games. We’ve seen more terrible than not in his recent history and the Titans should be able to take advantage. Wentz has been sacked 16 times in the last three games and thrown five interceptions on the season.